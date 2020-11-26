T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $42,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $53,166.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

