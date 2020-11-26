Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $1,795,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total value of $4,357,739.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,371 shares of company stock worth $17,506,093 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.