Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPR. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.09.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.