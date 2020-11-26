Targa Resources Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

