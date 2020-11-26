Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 15 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TEM opened at GBX 917.89 ($11.99) on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 924 ($12.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 875.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 812.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 31.10 and a quick ratio of 31.10.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

