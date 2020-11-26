Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad Sells 15,302 Shares

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,071,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tennant alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $438,368.00.

Shares of TNC opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tennant during the second quarter valued at $47,923,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,591,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter worth about $3,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tennant by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.