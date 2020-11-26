Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.46.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $574.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.40. Tesla has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $574.00. The firm has a market cap of $544.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

