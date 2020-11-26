Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.08

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 17500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

About Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.