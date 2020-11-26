Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) President Leslie L. Shoemaker Sells 36,904 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 36,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $4,522,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,012.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie L. Shoemaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

