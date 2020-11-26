Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

