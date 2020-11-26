TFC Financial Management Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of BSX opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,544,177. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

