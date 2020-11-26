TFC Financial Management Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

