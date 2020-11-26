TFC Financial Management Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,937,000 after acquiring an additional 113,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

