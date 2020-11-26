TFC Financial Management Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $76,746,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $68,575,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $135.95 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.96.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

