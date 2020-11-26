TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 120 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $3,976,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17,959.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 466,946 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,771,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 216.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

ZM stock opened at $443.72 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.87, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

