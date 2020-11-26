TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 2,696 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTI opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

PSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 10,734 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $97,035.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,738,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 182,929 shares of company stock worth $1,843,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

