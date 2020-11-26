TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 800 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

