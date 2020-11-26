TFC Financial Management Buys New Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 2U by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

TWOU opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

