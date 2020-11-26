TFC Financial Management Buys New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 524.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

BURL opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -173.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.