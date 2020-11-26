TFC Financial Management Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $136,048,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $32,867,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $312.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

