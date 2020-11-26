TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 1,027 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

