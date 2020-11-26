TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 500 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.37, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

