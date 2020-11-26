TFC Financial Management Invests $26,000 in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 568.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

