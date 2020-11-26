TFC Financial Management Invests $29,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xilinx by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,449,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after buying an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after acquiring an additional 362,539 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

XLNX opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

