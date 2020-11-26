TFC Financial Management Invests $34,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $703.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $642.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $704.26. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.