TFC Financial Management Makes New $29,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.