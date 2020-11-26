TFC Financial Management Makes New $45,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.