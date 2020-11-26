TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNKN. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNKN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $106.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

