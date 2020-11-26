TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $403,548.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,739,822 shares of company stock valued at $213,851,474.

NYSE:PINS opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

