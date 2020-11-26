TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $141,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,605,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 58.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.26.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,410,981.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $25,727,541. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $862.27 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $868.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $674.99 and a 200-day moving average of $483.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 347.69, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

