TFC Financial Management Purchases Shares of 1,984 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,984 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

HP stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

