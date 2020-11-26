TFC Financial Management Purchases Shares of 277 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 40.3% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.69.

Shares of ECL opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

