TFC Financial Management Purchases Shares of 847 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 847 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 133,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 97,269 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 89,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

COP opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

