TFC Financial Management Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JD.com by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

JD stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

