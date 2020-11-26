TFC Financial Management Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

