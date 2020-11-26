TFC Financial Management Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in PPL by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,211,000 after acquiring an additional 257,830 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in PPL by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

PPL opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. PPL’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

