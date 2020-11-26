TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.