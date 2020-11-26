The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

