The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of The Blackstone Group worth $206,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

BX stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.