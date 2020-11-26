The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) EVP Kari G. Smith Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) EVP Kari G. Smith sold 40,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,128,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the third quarter worth about $834,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Buckle by 296.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the third quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKE. ValuEngine upgraded The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

