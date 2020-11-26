The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

Get The Gap alerts:

NYSE GPS opened at $21.60 on Monday. The Gap has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,848.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in The Gap by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.