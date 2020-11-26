The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €26.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM stock opened at €31.96 ($37.60) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

