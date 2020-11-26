The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €26.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM stock opened at €31.96 ($37.60) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

