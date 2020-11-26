The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ENN Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENN Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. ENN Energy has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

