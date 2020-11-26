The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $44.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Shares of GDRX opened at $38.57 on Monday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,466,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

