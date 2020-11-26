The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.26 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $1.2636 dividend. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 51.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 96.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

