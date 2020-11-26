The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

