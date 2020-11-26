The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.63 million, a PE ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 1.11. The Joint has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the third quarter worth about $1,435,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Joint by 2.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Joint by 332.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 35,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Joint by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

