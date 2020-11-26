The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

LOVE opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.46 million, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $841,179.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $1,869,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $531,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

