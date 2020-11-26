The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $122.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $140.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

