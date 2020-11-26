The Unilever Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UL)

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,098 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 993% compared to the average volume of 192 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after buying an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,249,000 after buying an additional 55,649 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

